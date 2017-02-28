Texas mom claims to have found pills inside of popular baby snack

Meghan Holt Davis

If you have children, chances are you have given them Gerber Puffs.

A mom in Ballinger, near Abilene claims that she found pieces of Tylenol when she poured out the popular snack for her 6 month old son.

Meghan Holt Davis posted a picture on her Facebook page that has since been shared more than 124,000 times.

Davis says she had the pills tested by three pharmacists who she claims identified the pills as 300 mm of Tylenol with codeine.

The Texas mom says she was not taken seriously when she contacted Gerber, so she turned to Facebook to tell her story.

On their website, Gerber says that they are investigating the incident and believe it is "isolated and highly unusual" for their foods. The company maintains that " baby's safety and nutrition" is their utmost priority.

