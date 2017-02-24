Tom Brady and the case of the missing jersey

Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey is still missing.

Brady has taken the investigation into his own hands. He posted an image of his own suspect board on Facebook.

Some of those on the list include Gollum from "Lord of the Rings" and Lady Gaga, because she was in the stadium when the uniform went missing and had escape ropes. The shark from "Jaws" and Brady's courtroom sketch of himself from Deflate gate also made the list.

Brady's jersey went missing from the Patriots' locker room after a 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Houston's NRG stadium for Super Bowl LI.

Houston detectives are still working to solve the case. The jersey is valued at around $500,000.

KIII