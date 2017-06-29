Two SAPD officers shot, one in 'grave grave' condition after shooting leaves suspect dead
On Thursday afternoon, a shooting at San Antonio College just north of downtown has left one SAPD officer in "grave grave" condition, another offcier in critical condition expected to recover, and a suspect dead.
KENS 4:53 AM. CDT June 30, 2017
