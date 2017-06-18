Vigil held for 10-month-old baby killed in SW Houston

Loved ones hug at the vigil held Sunday, June 18, 2017. (Photo: KHOU 11 News)

Houston, TX -- Family and friends gathered for a vigil to honor a 10-month-old baby boy who was killed in Southwest Houston.

The candlelight vigil was held at the Nob Hill Apartments off North Braeswood on Sunday.

Police say 10-month-old Messiah Marshall was shot Wednesday afternoon while he was in the parking lot, learning to walk with his dad.

Ever since that horrific shooting, investigators have been looking for the three men responsible.

Family members say they won’t have closure until those suspects are off the street.

“Anybody watching, anybody who knows, do the right thing. That’s a child. That’s a baby. That’s God’s angel. God doesn’t like when you mess with kids and women,” said Jawan Wilson, Messiah’s grandmother.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for tips about the suspects. Anyone with information should call 713-222-TIPS.

