Waco man's positive police message goes viral

WACO - The video of a Waco man's positive message of promoting unity between the community and law enforcement has gone viral.

The video has been viewed over 300,00 times.

Angelo Fajardo was recently driving in north Waco -- distracted by his kids in the backseat -- when suddenly he saw the blue and red lights of a police car in his rearview mirror.

"He pulls me over and he says 'hey man, do you know you almost hit a car? Do you have your license and registration?'," Fajardo said.

Fajardo is no stranger to police. Before he turned his life around a few years ago, those red and blue lights were a familiar sight.

"From 14 to 20 I was pulled over many times, and they'd search me and have canines called out," Fajardo said.

But at this traffic stop, things went a little differently. After finding out Fajardo recently got his license, the officer cut him a break. The officer handed Fajardo back his license and let him go.

After the encounter, Fajardo took out his phone, recorded a message, and posted it to Facebook. His message, however, was not about the law, or his rights, but about respect.

"So what's so different about this time," Fajardo asked himself. "Maybe it was because I wasn't blowing smoke in their face like I used to. Maybe it was because I wasn't disrespecting them this time. Yeah there's going to be a lot of crooked officers out there, we know that. But there's a lot that are good and they have their badge and they wear it with pride and they really want to protect our community."

The video has since been shared more than 5,000 times with hundreds of comments praising his message.

In a time where police officers are scrutinized, criticized, and sometimes even targeted, Fajardo said this was his chance to shine a light on the positive .

"You aren't fighting crime out here, they are," Fajardo said. "Show the law some respect man, show them some respect."

In a country more divided than ever before, one Waco man showed a moment of unity.

"You cannot defeat hate with hate, only love can do that," Fajardo said.

