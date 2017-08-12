What's included in Tax-Free Weekend?

Heading back to school? Tax-Free Weekend is right around the corner to save you some money.
Every year people have questions about what is included during the weekend of exempt tax.
This year, the sales tax holiday is slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday August 11-13.
The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from sales tax, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend during the weekend according to the Texas Comptroller.
Qualifying school supplies (if less than $100):
- Binders
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Blackboard chalk
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders; expandable, pocket, plastic and manilla
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers
- Notebooks
- Paper
- Pencil boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
Qualifying clothing, footwear and other items
- Sandals
- Tennis shoes
- Hats
- Socks
- Jackets
- Jeans
- Neckwear and ties
- Scarves
- Workout clothes
- Uniforms
- Swimsuits
- Raincoats
- Bras
- Slippers
- Skirts
For more information on what is and isn't included in the sales tax holiday, visit the Texas Comptroller's website.
