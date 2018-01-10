Woman beaten and held against her will speaks up on social media against Elkhaliny

The woman who says she was held against her will for two days in December is using social media to tell her story. (Photo: KENS)

We're learning more about the man accused of beating a woman and holding her against her will.

Bishoy Mina Elkhaliny is facing three charges. Burglary, aggravated assault, and sexual assault without bond.

According to a police affidavit, Elkhaliny dragged and beat his girlfriend until she lost consciousness and suffered a serious injury to her left eye back in December. On December 31st she flagged down an officer in the Stone Oak neighborhood where she was staying with Elkhaliny and told the officer to get her out of the area.

The woman is now turning to social media to share her story with graphic images. She says Elkhaliny gained access to all her social accounts, and she's forced to change her identity,

The photos posted from Elkhaliny's account show her next to him bleeding, with the caption, "Bet you'll stay quiet now lol"

The 22 year old woman is sharing her story on social media. She's already had hundreds of reactions and shares and says it's going to be a long journey, but she feels a huge weight has been lifted with his arrest.

