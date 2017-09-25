KIII
Close

WWII vet takes a knee in support of protesting athletes

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 10:50 AM. CDT September 25, 2017

A picture of a 97-year-old World War II veteran showcasing his support for those taking a knee has gone viral.

His grandson, Brennan Gilmore, posted a picture on his Twitter of the vet kneeling.

The picture has over 232,000 likes and 91,000 retweets.

The caption reads, "My grandpa is a 97-year-old WWII vet & Missouri farmer who wanted to join w/ those who #TakeaKnee: "those kids have every right to protest.".

 

 

© 2017 KENS-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories