Zombie Walk

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman sentenced for posing as nurse
-
Man killed in head-on collision
-
One arrested in Alice drug raid
-
Robstown residents embrace mascot
-
Employee fired after phone found hidden
-
Man killed in fall from grain storage tank
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Blitz Week 5 - Segment 1
-
Opening statements heard in murder trial
-
Bill's Forecast
More Stories
-
It was a great turn out for this year's Zombie WalkOct 22, 2017, 12:05 a.m.
-
Why some went over the edge this weekend, for a good causeOct 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
-
Crews respond to car on fire on highwayOct 21, 2017, 11:47 p.m.