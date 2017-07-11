KIII
2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby Lineup Announced

2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby Lineup

Chris Thomasson, KIII 9:43 PM. CDT July 11, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The following will participate in the 2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby at Flour Bluff High School on Friday, July 14th at 6:30pm. 

The Home Run Derby is in honor of John Paul Barta, a Flour Bluff graduate and student athlete who died fighting in Iraq. 

Manuel Garcia - Alice

Marco De Los Santos - Robstown

Jordan Martinez - Sinton

Joseph Tristan - Banquete

Alex Aitken - Ray

Marcus Cantu - Moody

Michal Solis - Gregory-Portland

Kyle Jackson - Flour Bluff

Ryan Flores - Carroll

Cory Banda - Taft

Jonathan Carillo - Sinton


 

