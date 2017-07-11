2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby Lineup Announced

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The following will participate in the 2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby at Flour Bluff High School on Friday, July 14th at 6:30pm.



The Home Run Derby is in honor of John Paul Barta, a Flour Bluff graduate and student athlete who died fighting in Iraq.



Manuel Garcia - Alice



Marco De Los Santos - Robstown



Jordan Martinez - Sinton



Joseph Tristan - Banquete



Alex Aitken - Ray

Marcus Cantu - Moody



Michal Solis - Gregory-Portland



Kyle Jackson - Flour Bluff



Ryan Flores - Carroll



Cory Banda - Taft



Jonathan Carillo - Sinton





© 2017 KIII-TV