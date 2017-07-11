2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby Lineup Announced

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The following will participate in the 2017 John Paul Barta Home Run Derby at Flour Bluff High School on Friday, July 14th at 6:30pm.
The Home Run Derby is in honor of John Paul Barta, a Flour Bluff graduate and student athlete who died fighting in Iraq.
Manuel Garcia - Alice
Marco De Los Santos - Robstown
Jordan Martinez - Sinton
Joseph Tristan - Banquete
Alex Aitken - Ray
Marcus Cantu - Moody
Michal Solis - Gregory-Portland
Kyle Jackson - Flour Bluff
Ryan Flores - Carroll
Cory Banda - Taft
Jonathan Carillo - Sinton
