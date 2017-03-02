KIII
Flour Bluff Girls Fall to Timberview in State Basketball Semis

Chris Thomasson, KIII 10:06 PM. CST March 02, 2017

The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets couldn't overcome a turnover-ridden first half in a 66-41 loss to second-ranked Mansfield Timberview Thursday in the 5A Basketball State Semifinals at the Alamodome.

The Lady Hornets committed 16 turnovers in the first half alone, and trailed the Wolves from start-to-finish in their first state championship appearance in 37 years.

3Sports will have highlights from San Antonio during the 10 PM news.

