The Flour Bluff Lady Hornets couldn't overcome a turnover-ridden first half in a 66-41 loss to second-ranked Mansfield Timberview Thursday in the 5A Basketball State Semifinals at the Alamodome.



The Lady Hornets committed 16 turnovers in the first half alone, and trailed the Wolves from start-to-finish in their first state championship appearance in 37 years.



3Sports will have highlights from San Antonio during the 10 PM news.

