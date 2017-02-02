74th Golden Gloves Tournament Underway

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The 74th annual Golden Gloves regional tournament got underway Thursday with several of the area's youngsters stepping into the boxing ring.

The tournament has seen a recent uptick in participants after hitting a near-record low of 78 entries two years ago. This year there are about 115 participants over the three day event.

The open-class winners will advance to the state tournament in Forth Worth early next month.

