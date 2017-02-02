KIII
74th Golden Gloves Tournament Underway

The tournament features 115 participants from all across South Texas, marking a big uptick from the new record-low two years ago.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 11:19 PM. CST February 02, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The 74th annual Golden Gloves regional tournament got underway Thursday with several of the area's youngsters stepping into the boxing ring.
 
The tournament has seen a recent uptick in participants after hitting a near-record low of 78 entries two years ago. This year there are about 115 participants over the three day event. 
 
The open-class winners will advance to the state tournament in Forth Worth early next month.
 

