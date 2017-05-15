After Sweep of Ray In Regular Season, Calallen Looks For Two More Wins vs. Familiar Texans

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Calallen survived the Area Round with a game three comeback win, but now the competition ratchets up with north zone rival Ray.



The district runner-up Wildcats won both zone games against the Texans, 5-1 and 4-3 (via a walk-off walk), and now needs two more wins over Ray at Whataburger Field to move on to round four.



The 'Cats say those regular season wins don't mean anything at this point, but that familiarity with the Ray lineup could help later this week.



For the series schedule and other playoff highlights, head to our HS basbeall playoff page.





