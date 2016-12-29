Alvin's Buzzer Beater Ends West Oso's Upset Bid In Calallen Tournament Semifinals

CORPUS CHRISTI - CALALLEN (KIII SPORTS) - West Oso went toe to toe Class 6A Alvin, but a defensive lapse with seconds remaining on the clock led to a 59-57 Yellowjackets win Thursday afternoon in the Calallen Christmas Classic semifinals.



Alvin later went on to beat Antonian 74 to 68 in the championship game.



Trailing 57-55, West Oso's Creighton Avery tied the game at 57.



Alvin's Savion Flagg took the ball up court, drew in the Bears defense, and dished the ball to Jose Medrano who made the buzzer beating, game-winning layup.



West Oso went on to lose to South San in the third-place game, 56-42.