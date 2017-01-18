Astros' Bagwell Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Jeff Bagwell, Houston Astros (Photo by Tom DiPace, Sports Weekly) (Photo: Tom DiPace, � 2005 Tom DiPace Photography)

HOUSTON (KIII SPORTS) - The Houston Astros finally have a second hall of famer, as Jeff Bagwell was elected to Cooperstown Wednesday in his seventh year on the ballot.

Baggy got the most votes out of anyone in this year's class with over 86 percent. The former Astros' first baseman won the MVP award in the strike-shortened 1994 season, and hit at least 30 homers with 100 RBI and 100 runs scored in six straight seasons. He'll join longtime teammate Craig Biggio, who was inducted two years ago.

Joining him will be Tim Raines and former Texas Ranger Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez, who joins Johnny Bench as the only catchers elected on the first ballot.

