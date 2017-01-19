Astros Caravan Stops Through Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The annual Astros Caravan made its way through Corpus Christi Thursday, with former Hooks Preston Tucker and Tyler White returning to town.

Tucker and White along with former Astro and current color commentator Geoff Blum made stops all around town, including this afternoon over at HEB. The three spent time time signing autographs and catching up with fans.

For Tucker and White, it was an opportunity to come back to the stop that they both say was the most memorable stop of their stint in the minors.



The Astros' pitchers and catchers report to spring training in their new facility in West Palm Beach, FL on February 15th, with position players joining them two days later.

