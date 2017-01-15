Athlete of the Week: Flour Bluff's Fabian Pallares

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Athlete of the Week is an X-Factor in two sports for Flour Bluff.



Junior Fabian Pallares is a midfielder for the Hornets soccer team, and a kicker for their football team.



We saw Fabian score two goals in the MIRA's tournament this week against 30-5A rival Carroll, specifically showing off his handles for his second goal. Pallares' goals were the only two scored in the match.



Pallares was also a unanimous choice for first team all 30-5A South Zone for his work as a kicker and punter for the South Zone champion Hornets.



