Athlete of the Week: Refugio's D'Mond LaFond

REFUGIO (KIII SPORTS) - Photo courtesy: Victoria Advocate



The Athlete of the Week had a chance to showcase his skills for all 30 Major League Baseball teams. Refugio senior D'Mond LaFond, who is officially on the radar as an MLB draft prospect.



The right handed pitcher in third baseman has made a verbal commitment to play baseball at the University of Houston. He was in Houston this week, but for a different reason. He attended the Major League Prospect Development Pipeline event, a scouting combine for high school baseball players.



Astros manager AJ Hinch spoke to the players, and LaFond himself was quoted in an article on MLB.com.



In the article, LaFond said, "I just feel in love with baseball at Minute Maid Park. I knew that was something I wanted to try. I used to be the worst player on my team, but I stayed with it. It's an honor and a blessing just to be invited to a thing like this. You learn about other players and meet some new people too. You learn something about yourself too."



We'll see if he gets picked in June's draft, or continues his baseball career at U of H. Either way, you'll be able to check out LaFond playing for the Refugio Bobcats this season. High school baseball practices start this Friday.



Submissions for the next Athlete of the Week are open now. Submit your school's athlete by clicking this link.

(© 2017 KIII)