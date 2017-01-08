KIII
Close

Athlete of the Week: Rockport-Fulton's Juanito Garcia

Rockport-Fulton senior guard

KIII 6:14 PM. CST January 08, 2017

ROCKPORT (KIII SPORTS) - The first Athlete of the Week of 2017 is Rockport-Fulton's Juanito Garcia.

The senior is helping the Pirates' basketball team get off to a fast start. 

The guard was named MVP of the Odem Holiday Classic, helping his team win four straight games, including a game against G-P in the final to get the gold. 

His best game was in the semifinal against Odem, when he scored 15 points.

He's rolled that into a good open to district play, beating Robstown earlier this week for their first District win.

Submissions for the next Athlete of the Week are open right now. Click here to submit now until Tuesday night. 


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories