Athlete of the Week: Rockport-Fulton's Juanito Garcia

ROCKPORT (KIII SPORTS) - The first Athlete of the Week of 2017 is Rockport-Fulton's Juanito Garcia.



The senior is helping the Pirates' basketball team get off to a fast start.



The guard was named MVP of the Odem Holiday Classic, helping his team win four straight games, including a game against G-P in the final to get the gold.



His best game was in the semifinal against Odem, when he scored 15 points.



He's rolled that into a good open to district play, beating Robstown earlier this week for their first District win.



