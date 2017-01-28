Banquete Fueled By Last Year's State Tournament Trip

BANQUETE (KIII SPORTS) - Banquete was the last South Texas team standing in 2016, making it to the state tournament for the first time in school history.



The Bulldogs lost to Van Alstyne 8-7 in extra innings. A heartbreaking end to the game, an error in center field, leading to the game winning run coming home. That loss has this year's rendition of the Bulldogs returning hungrier than ever, and believing in the process that built the program.

(© 2017 KIII)