Baseball fans' plans affected by heavy rains in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS - Thursday's weather left local baseball fans wondering if the two big series, Moody vs. Ray and Sinton vs. Robstown, would remain in Corpus Christi or be relocated.

It was good news for fans of Moody and Ray high schools. The game remained in Corpus Christi; but unfortunately, the Sinton vs. Robstown game did not.

The Moody and Ray game was still set to kick off at 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field.

Game 1 of the Sinton and Robstown series at Cabaniss Field was washed out and had to be relocated to Jourdanton, just south of San Antonio. It was set to start at 7 p.m. as well.

© 2017 KIII-TV