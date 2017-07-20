KIII
Close

After Near No-Hitter, Hooks' Alex Winkelman Finds Positives

Chris Thomasson and Ian Steele, KIII 5:42 PM. CDT July 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Hooks starting pitcher Alex Winkelman just missed out on franchise history Wednesday by losing a no-hitter with two-outs in the ninth inning. 

Winkelman had been mowing down the Frisco Roughriders left and right, striking out six through 8.2 no-hit innings. 

It was a single from Frisco's Andy Ibanez that broke up what would have been the Hooks' first ever nine-inning no-hitter. Still, it was Winkelman's first win of the season. At 1-5, it's a win he thinks could help turn things around for him. 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories