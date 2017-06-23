Armenteors Pacing Hooks Pitching Staff in 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Hooks are enjoying a current wealth of talent at the Double-A level including their best pitcher right now Rogelio Armenteros who wasn't even listed as an Astros' top 30 prospect at the season's start.

Armenteros has the second best ERA in the Texas League at 1.64, but only has a 2-2 record in 13 games. The Cuban-born righty has been turning some heads in the organization, including manager Rodney Linares who echoes Armenteros himself in saying he's been exceptional so far, but that he can be even better.

Armenteros hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in a game all season long heading into Friday's start.

