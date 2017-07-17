Astros' Keuchel Dazzles in Return to Hooks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Astros ace Dallas Keuchel hadn't pitched at Whataburger Field in six years, but he made himself right at home Monday in his first rehab start for Corpus Christi.



Keuchel tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and notching three strikeouts. The Houston left-hander says he felt really good after his first start in a month and a half, but would still get checked out by the Astros' staff in the morning.



Keuchel says he has no definitive answer yet for when or where he'll make his next start.

