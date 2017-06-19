Astros Prospects Power Hooks Past Missions to Close First Half

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) - Right-hander Yoanys Quiala limited San Antonio to two runs and four hits in six innings as Corpus Christi trimmed the Missions 3-2 Monday night at Whataburger Field before 6,685.

Quiala (1-0) made a splash in the first inning of his Double-A debut. The Cuban right-hander allowed Luis Urias' soft liner into center field, then struck out Noah Perio, Jose Rondon, and Franmil Reyes consecutively. He went on to strike out eight against one walk. Quiala's pitch count was 89 (59).

Andrew Thome had two strikeouts in a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

Kyle Tucker's third Texas League home run - a two-out shot to left off Chris Huffman - thrust Quiala and the Hooks (34-36) to a 1-0 first-inning lead.

The advantage doubled two frames later. Bryan Muniz led off with a double to center and an out later was homeward bound on Jason Martin's single. Martin extended the margin during the fifth, his two-out solo blast to right traveling 361 feet.

Rondon's towering no-doubter to left pulled San Antonio (41-29) within a run in the sixth, Urias aboard after an opening single.

Huffman (2-1) lasted seven innings and booked seven hits, a walk, and eight strikeouts over a 91-pitch, 63-strike start.

Martin has authored a 12-game hitting streak during which he's batting .458.

The Hooks send Josh James (3-3) to the mound Tuesday at 7:05 against Brett Kennedy (6-3).

