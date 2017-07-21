Dallas Keuchel Assigned To Low-A Tri-City For Second Rehab Start

HOUSTON, TX (KIII SPORTS) - Hooks fans, if you missed out on seeing Astros' Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel Monday, you may be out of luck.



Either that, or you're going to have to buy a plane ticket to Massachusetts, because that's where Keuchel will be tomorrow with the Try-City ValleyCats.



The ValleyCats are the Astros' Short-Season, Low-A Affiliate.



The reason he'll be pitching against these young players in the low level of the minor leagues is because the Astros are out on the East Coast, and he will rejoin the team in Philadelphia.



The Astros hope this will be Keuchel's final rehab start as he recovers from a back issue that's kept him sidelined since June.

