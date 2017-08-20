Four Astros To Join Hooks This Week For Rehab Assignment

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Astros manager AJ Hinch confirmed Sunday that four Astros players will come to Corpus Christi for rehab assignments starting Tuesday.



Right-handed reliever Michael Feliz was added to the caravan of big leaguers, joining catcher Evan Gattis, left-handed reliever Tony Sipp, and right-handed reliever Will Harris.



Gattis is recovering from a concussion. he will catch for most of Tuesday's game, will be the designated hitter on Wednesday, and catch again on Thursday.



Sipp and Feliz will be with the Hooks for multiple appearances, and they may not rejoin the Astros until September when rosters expand, per Hinch.



Harris will make at least one appearance for Corpus Christi, and the team will determine if he will need another outing at a later date.

© 2017 KIII-TV