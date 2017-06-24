Four Hooks Homers Lead To Big Win Over Frisco

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Corpus Christi Hooks drilled four homers in a 11-4 win against the Frisco RoughRiders in front of 5,361 at Whataburger Field on Saturday night.

Kyle Tucker got the scoring started for the Hooks (3-2, 37-38) against Frisco starter Collin Wiles (6-4) with a solo shot to right field in the first inning. It was his sixth homer of the year at the AA level.

In the fourth, Corpus Christi tacked on three more runs. Jon Singleton stepped in with one out and belted a solo homer to right to make it 2-0. Moments later, Jason Martin smashed a two-run shot over the right field fence. The Hooks led 4-0.

Meanwhile, righty Brock Dyxhoorn (2-4) put together a terrific outing for the Hooks. Dykxhoorn allowed just three hits through 6 2/3 innings while not allowing a run to the RoughRiders (3-2, 34-41) until the seventh.

Corpus Christi received Jack Mayfield's sixth long ball of the season in the sixth. His solo shot down the left field line extended Corpus Christi's lead to 5-0.

After Frisco scored twice in the seventh, the Hooks got one back in the seventh and erupted for five runs in the eighth. Ramon Laureano began the parade with an RBI single to bring in Mayfield, who began the inning with a double. Tucker later laced a two-run single to right field while the inning was capped by a two-RBI single up the middle from Garrett Stubbs. Stubbs' base hit put the Hooks ahead, 11-3.

Jacob Dorris relieved Dykxhoorn in the seventh and tossed 1 1/3 innings while giving up a run. Riley Ferrell closed things out for the Hooks and allowed a single tally in the ninth.

The Hooks finish their four-game set against Frisco on Sunday evening at Whataburger Field. Lefty Yohander Mendez (5-4, 3.48 ERA) takes the mound for Frisco while the Hooks counter with right-hander Yoanys Quiala (1-0, 3.00 ERA). Quiala makes his second AA appearance.

