From Hooks to History: Humble beginnings for rising stars

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - For just the second time in franchise history, the Houston Astros are going to the World Series.

It's a huge moment for the players and their fans, and not just in Houston. There are many Coastal Bend residents who probably feel like they have watched the Astros come of age -- because, in a way, they have.

Nearly half the current Astros lineup came through Corpus Christi to play for the Hooks, their Minor League Double-A affiliate.

Fans have watched players like Carlos Correa and José Altuve swing for the fences right here in Corpus Christi. They've watched ace pitcher Dallas Keuchel take the mound at Whataburger Field just months before taking the mound in the World Series.

3Sports takes a look back at the Houston Astros players who got their humble beginnings right here in the Coastal Bend.

Dallas Keuchel

2010-2012

Dallas Keuchel was never the top prospect that scouts drooled over, but he has always been a bulldog on the mound.

Before growing his signature beard, Keuchel worked his way up the Astros farm system to Corpus Christi for the end of the 2010 season and returned for a large portion of the 2011 season. He received the call-up to the big leagues in 2012 and never looked back.

However, Keuchel did return to Corpus Christi in July this season on a rehab assignment, pitching three shutout innings for the Hooks.

Here's how he fared while playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks.

2010

53.2 innings pitched

2-6 record

4.70 ERA

36 strikeouts

2011

127.2 innings pitched

9-7 record

3.17 ERA

76 strikeouts

Awards

2011 Mid-Season All-Star

2011 Post-Season All-Star

Since being called up to the majors, Keuchel has pitched almost 1,000 innings. For an in-depth look at his stats, click here.

