Hooks' All-Time Home Run Leader JD Davis Promoted To Triple-A

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Astros top third base prospect JD Davis was promoted to Triple-A Fresno from Double-A Corpus Christi Wednesday, a source told 3Sports.

Davis spent all of 2016 and 2017 (to this point) in Double-A. He leaves Corpus Christi the franchise leader in home runs with 44. He departs the Texas League in home runs (21), total bases (179), and extra base hits (39).

This promotion comes after former Hooks Colin Moran was called up to the major leagues Tuesday after Carlos Correa went on the disabled list with torn ligaments in his hand.

© 2017 KIII-TV