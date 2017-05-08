Hooks Blow Late Lead, Drop Seventh Straight

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) - Alberth Martinez’s fourth home run of 2017, a three-run shot off Andrew Thome in the ninth, powered San Antonio past Corpus Christi 5-3 Monday at Whataburger Field before 3,614.

Martinez took a 3-1 fastball out to left, Fernando Perez and Franmil Reyes aboard. Perez knocked a one-out single to left and Reyes’ 96-mph liner was dropped by shortstop Kristian Trompiz to establish the setting for Martinez’s heroics.

Thome (2-1) surrendered three hits over two innings. Brad Wieck (2-1), who worked a 1-2-3 eighth for the Missions and fanned Jon Singleton to open the Hooks ninth, collected the win, Eric Yardley a two-out save.

Drew Ferguson’s searing two-out single up the middle plated Trent Woodward for a 1-0 Hooks lead through three. Woodward tagged Barry Enright for a lead-off hit and advanced into scoring position on Mott Hyde’s liner into left.

San Antonio made two-out noise in both the first and second frames with doubles by Nick Schulz and Martinez, respectively, but Corpus Christi starter Rogelio Armenteros closed the door in each instance. He went on to complete five shutout innings and struck out seven against three hits and a base-on-balls.

The Missions moved up 2-1 against Carlos Hiraldo during the sixth, Jose Rondon taking a 3-1 fastball 382 feet to left after Luis Urias worked an opening walk.

The Hooks benefited from double plays in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings.

Alejandro Garcia dropped a lead-off bunt hit on Enright and catcher AJ Kennedy to begin the home seventh and raced to second when Kennedy misfired up the line. One out later, Woodward cranked his first home run of the year, a 380-foot blast to left.

Enright booked six strikeouts in his seven-inning start.

Schulz has reached base in 19 straight games. Ferguson has authored an eight-game hitting streak

The series concludes Tuesday at 7:05 as Corpus Christi’s Brock Dykxhoorn (0-2) meets Michael Kelly (1-1).

