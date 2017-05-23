Hooks-Cardinals Washed Out Tuesday Night

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) - Tuesday's Texas League game at Whataburger Field between the Hooks and Springfield Cardinals has been rained out.

It will be played as part of a Wednesday doubleheader at Whataburger Field. Ballpark gates open at 4:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 5 o'clock. The teams are scheduled to play two seven-inning games.

Tuesday's contest was halted at 8:09 p.m. as violent storms approached Corpus Christi from the northwest. At the stoppage, Springfield held a 4-0 fourth-inning lead.

As with any Hooks game postponed by rain, a ticket for Tuesday night becomes a rain check. Rain checks may be redeemed at the Whataburger Field Box Office for a ticket of equal value to any 2017 Hooks home game, based on availability. Fans who hold Tuesday, May 23 tickets must present them at the box office for redemption.

Rain checks may be redeemed as early as Wednesday at 9 a.m.

The Hooks send RHP Alex Winkelman to the mound in Game 1 and RHP Yohan Ramirez will pitch the nightcap.

