Hooks Drop Homestand Finale, Four Game Win Streak Snapped

CORPUS CHRISTI (HOOKS MEDIA) - Tulsa snapped a six-game losing streak by knocking off the Hooks 3-1 Sunday at Whataburger Field before 5,771.

Edwin Rios started the Tulsa (22-27) second by doubling to the right-center field gap off Dean Deetz (4-2) and scored when Michael Ahmed lined a single up the middle. Deetz went on to strike out the side, running his K count to five. He finished with nine strikeouts vs. no walks over a five-inning, 81-pitch, 54-strike start.

Deetz’s opposition, 2015 first-round pick and former Vanderbilt star Walker Buehler, flashed 100 mph on the radar readout during his second turn on the mound. Buehler limited the Hooks to two hits and a walk in five innings of work and 70 pitches (49). He struck out six.

Buehler (1-0) benefited from what turned out to be game-winning additional support in the third, when Kyle Garlick launched a two-run homer over the Corpus Christi bullpen, his 11th. Jose Fernandez doubled down the right-field line ahead of Garlick.

Jack Mayfield’s towering home run to left with one gone in the fifth narrowed the Drillers’ advantage to two.

Corpus Christi (26-24) threatened in the eighth, but came up empty. Ralston Cash, who fanned the side in order after entering for the seventh, allowed a Bryan Muniz single and walked Kristian Trompiz. Enter Edward Paredes, who struck Drew Ferguson on a full-count offering. Paredes got Garrett Stubbs to pop out, then whiffed J.D. Davis and Jon Singleton.

Hooks pitching recorded 15 strikeouts, Tulsa hurlers 13. Rios doubled twice and singled.

The Hooks travel to Springfield and Tulsa for six games before returning to Whataburger Field vs. Frisco on June 6.

