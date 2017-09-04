Hooks Eliminated From Playoff Contention Despite Shutout Win

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) - Akeem Bostick pitched a season-best 7 2/3 shutout innings as Corpus Christi blanked San Antonio 2-0 Monday at Whataburger Field before 4,198.

Bostick (6-6), who permitted seven hits and struck out seven, paced the Hooks to their ninth win in 10 games. Sixty-eight of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound right-hander won his last two starts of 2017. Bostick worked seven innings of an 8-5 victory last Tuesday at Frisco.

Bostick and San Antonio starter Jacob Nix had minimum traffic on the bases to contend with during the first four and a half innings, as each faced two men over the minimum. The Hooks pushed a run across during the fifth. Jamie Ritchie worked a one-out walk and came around on Antonio Nunez's single up the middle and a fielding error charged to third baseman Javier Guerra.

Nix (1-2), an unearned run loser, scattered three hits, walked two, and struck out four in a 101-pitch, 68-strike effort.

Kyle Tucker took Trey Wingenter deep to right in the eighth for his 16th home run as a Hook and 25th overall.

Ryan Thompson whiffed the side in the ninth for his sixth save.

Corpus Christi completes the 2017 season 68-71 overall and 33-35 in Texas League second-half play. The Missions (78-62; 37-33) advance to South Division Series playoff action vs. three-time defending champion Midland.

