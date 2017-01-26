Hooks Hold Annual South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The Hooks held their annual South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet Thursday, helping ring in the upcoming season and honoring several of the local high school players and coaches.

They also brought in former major league pitcher, former Astros pitching coach and former King Mustang Burt Hooton as the featured guest.

Hooton enjoyed success at the amateur and pro levels, winning a world series with the Dodgers in 1981 and a state title with King in 1967. It was that run in high school that began a long baseball career that still continues today in the Padres' organization.

The lifetime achievement award went to Falfurrias baseball coach David Salinas. Salinas is about to start his 29th season with the Jerseys, leading Fal to several state tournament appearances including the 1991 3A state title.

The Hooks also recognized Flour Bluff's Ron Weikum and Banquete's Rusty Miller on the baseball side and G-P's Felicia Talamantez and Santa Gertrudis' Thomas De Los Santos on the softball side.

