Hooks Lose Late Lead, Settle for Doubleheader Split

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) - The Hooks (23-23) and Springfield Cardinals (24-20) played two scheduled seven-inning games in a Texas League doubleheader Wednesday evening/night.

Game 1 – Springfield 3, Hooks 2 (8)

Anthony Garcia’s eighth-inning homer off Andrew Thome (3-2) was the difference in Springfield’s fourth straight triumph. Garcia, who extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a fourth-inning single, took a 1-2 pitch out to left field.

Landon Beck (1-0) picked up the win despite walking two in an inning of work. Kevin Herget earned his fourth save in as many chances.

Ramon Laureano’s league-leading 10th outfield assist kept Springfield off the board early. Adolis Garcia reached on a two-out infield hit and Bruce Caldwell lined a single down the right-field line, but was thrown out at second.

Drew Ferguson extended his hitting streak to 20 games by smashing a 2-2 Austin Gomber change-up off the batter’s eye in center field for a 1-0 Hooks lead.

After stranding three of four runners in scoring position over the first three frames, the Cardinals drew even. Anthony Garcia’s lead-off single, a right-side ground out by Casey Grayson, and Alex Mejia’s single to left produced the run.

Gomber surrendered three hits, two walks, and struck out four in a three-inning, 72-pitch, 44-strike start.

His relief, Corey Baker, enjoyed a clean fourth but paid for a one-out walk to Ferguson an inning later. Consecutive singles from Laureano and J.D. Davis plated the go-ahead run.

Thome failed to hold the Cardinals at bay for Alex Winkelman, Adolis Garcia’s two-out blooper to center scoring Oscar Mercado (one-out single). Winkelman was in line for the victory after six innings, nine hits, and five strikeouts during his Double-A debut. Winkelman’s pitch count was 83 (60 strikes).

Springfield, aided by three double plays, had 14 hits. The Hooks made two twin-killings.

Game 2 – Hooks 5, Springfield 2

Yohan Ramirez had a memorable Double-A debut as Corpus Christi prevailed for the eighth time in 12 games.

Ramirez fanned eight against a lone base-on-balls and three hits over 4 2/3 innings. The Dominican threw 78 pitches, 49 of which were strikes. Ramirez, who struck out the first four Cardinals he faced, recorded two strikeouts in the second and third innings.

Corpus Christi drew first blood against Blake McKnight (1-4), Ferguson’s opening single and Trent Woodward’s RBI hit sandwiching a single by Garrett Stubbs and walk to Laureano.

Stubbs’ two-run, two-out bloop single to center advanced the Hooks lead to 3-0. Bobby Boyd (lead-off double) and Ferguson (single) crossed for Corpus Christi.

McKnight’s spot start lasted three innings; he booked seven hits and three walks.

Mejia popped a two-out homer to left in the fifth and Ramirez then walked Danny Diekroeger on four pitches, prompting a call to the Hooks bullpen for Sean Stutzman. Stutzman went on to earn his first win (1-0).

Ferguson stayed hot in the sixth, his two-run single extending Corpus Christi’s lead to four runs. Pinch-hitter Oscar Mercado’s fifth home run of 2017 pulled the visitors within three in the seventh.

Boyd doubled twice, singled, and scored two runs.

Thursday brings Dia de los Hooks Tumblers for the first 2,000 from Ashley HomeStore. It’s also Stripes Thirsty Thursday with discounted beer and soda. Hooks right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (2-1) faces Dakota Hudson (2-2) in the series finale.

© 2017 KIII-TV