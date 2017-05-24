Hooks Lose Lead, Settle for Doubleheader Split

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Weather damage recap
-
I-10 shut down in Sealy due to storm damage
-
Ghost spotted aboard USS Lexington
-
Widow receives brand new car
-
Man stabbed outside Texas Star gas station
-
Wimberley 2 years later
-
VIDEO: Crews respond to structure fire in Alice
-
Youth mentor to appear in court
-
Break the chains - special report
-
Two arrests made in 30 Alice burglaries
More Stories
-
Synthetic Marijuana makers target homeless populationMay 24, 2017, 11:20 p.m.
-
CCISD holds multimedia fair for studentsMay 24, 2017, 11:17 p.m.
-
Moody High School holds pep rally for STEM ProgramMay 24, 2017, 11:15 p.m.