Hooks Manager Rodney Linares Ties Franchise Wins Record

CORPUS CHRISTI (HOOKS MEDIA) - The Hooks rallied to beat the Springfield Cardinals 7-4 on Friday.



The comeback was Rodney Linares’ 231st win as manager of the Hooks, matching Keith Bodie for the most

managerial wins in franchise history.



Linares, the 2015 Texas League Manager of the Year, is 231-172 (.573) in 3 seasons at the helm of Corpus Christi. Keith Bodie went 231-189 (.550) from 2012-14 as Hooks skipper.

