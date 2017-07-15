Keuchel to Return to Hooks Monday on Rehab Assignment

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Astros left-handed starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel will make a rehab appearance for the Corpus Christi Hooks in their Whataburger Field game vs. Frisco on Monday, July 17.

Keuchel, working his way back from neck discomfort, has been on the disabled list since June 5. In 11 2017 starts, he stands 9-0 with a 1.67 earned run average. Over 75 2/3 innings, Keuchel has recorded 69 strikeouts vs. 18 walks. The opposition has just 48 hits; Keuchel's WHIP is an astounding 0.87, his batting average against .183.

The American League Cy Young Award winner in 2015 (20-8; 2.48), Keuchel owns three consecutive Gold Gloves (2014-15-16). The two-time All-Star, who made his big-league debut on June 17, 2012, pitched for the Hooks in 2010-11.

Keuchel was selected by Houston in the seventh round of the 2009 draft from the University of Arkansas.

