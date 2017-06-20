Kyle Tucker, Hooks Erupt In Eighth To Win Second Half Opener

CORPUS CHRISTI (HOOKS MEDIA) - Corpus Christi exploded for five eighth-inning runs to down San Antonio 6-1 Tuesday night at Whataburger Field before 4,109.

All of the damage came off Chad Nading (0-2), who came on for the frame in relief of Jimmy Brasoban. Nading whiffed Drew Ferguson and walked No. 9 batter Antonio Nunez before allowing five straight hits: Jason Martin’s single to right, a two-run double by Kyle Tucker the same direction, a J.D. Davis RBI single, Jon Singleton’s 388-foot, two-run blast over the swimming pool in right field, and a Jack Mayfield single.

Josh James’ game-opening walk of Luis Urias became the lone Missions run after Noah Perio and Franmil Reyes produced shift-beating singles.

James recovered nicely, moving on to complete five frames and retiring the last 10 hitters he faced – the final three on called third strikes – before turning the game over to Cy Sneed (6-4). James’ line: three hits, two walks, and seven strikeouts in a 78-pitch, 55-strike outing. Sneed went the balance of the way and capped a four-hitter. He walked three and struck out four.

Tucker’s one-out, 382-foot, opposite-field bomb to left off Brett Kennedy knotted the score in the sixth. It was Tucker’s fourth home run in a Corpus Christi uniform.

Kennedy scattered four hits and struck out six over six innings. Fifty-three of his 86 pitches were strikes.

Kennedy gave way to Brasoban, who struck out the side on 13 pitches during one inning of work.

Martin’s single in the eighth extended his hitting streak to 13 games.

Hooks southpaw Kent Emanuel (3-3) meets Michael Kelly (6-2) Wednesday at 7:05 in the series finale. Wednesday is Whataburger Family Day, so a child’s ticket is free with the purchase of an adult admission.

Sinton’s Class 4A state tournament baseball team will be recognized in pregame ceremonies.

