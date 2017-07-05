McHugh Pleased with Second Rehab Start

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Houston Astros' rehabbing starter Collin McHugh said he saw "significant progress" in his second start with the Hooks Wednesday night.



McHugh pitched three perfect innings against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals before running into trouble in the fourth by giving up a two-run homer. Despite giving up the long ball, the Houston right-hander says he felt great after the outing, striking out five in 3.2 innings. The Hooks would go on to beat the Naturals 5-2 with McHugh not factoring into the decision.



McHugh is slated to make one or two more starts with the Hooks and could bypass Triple-A altogether if he continues to progress on his way to rejoining the Astros' rotation at some point soon.





