Seven Hooks Head To Texas League All-Star Game

FRISCO (KIII SPORTS) - Seven Corpus Christi Hooks will play in Tuesday's Texas League All-Star Game in Frisco.

Four Hooks will start: third baseman JD Davis, first baseman Jon Singleton, outfielder Drew Ferguson, and catcher Garrett Stubbs.



Three Corpus Christi players will come off the bench: pitchers Rogelio Armenteros and Josh James, and infielder Jack Mayfield.



Corpus Christi native Jose Trevino, who plays for the Frisco Roughriders, will also play in the game. He is the backup catcher.





© 2017 KIII-TV