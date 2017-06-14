Seven Hooks Named To 2017 Texas League All-Star Game, Four Starters

FRISCO (HOOKS MEDIA) - The Corpus Christi Hooks placed seven players on the South Squad for the 81st Texas League All-Star Game, set for Tuesday, June 27, at Frisco's Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The list includes catcher Garrett Stubbs, first baseman Jon Singleton, third baseman J.D. Davis, outfielder Drew Ferguson, infielder Jack Mayfield, and pitchers Rogelio Armenteros and Kyle Smith.

Stubbs, Singleton, Davis, and Ferguson were voted in as starters by league field staffs, broadcasters, and beat writers.

Stubbs, taken by Houston in the eighth round of the 2015 draft from USC, is one of the circuit's top defensive receivers. He's thrown out 41.2 percent of would-be base-stealers and been charged with one passed ball in 43 games. The team ERA with Stubbs behind the plate is 2.48, and he's hitting .235 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Singleton has 114 games of big-league experience with the Astros. The former Phillies prospect played parts of two seasons with the Hooks in 2012-13. Singleton tops the TL in walks (62) and on-base percentage (.429), is third in OPS (.894), and has driven home a club-best 38 runs. He's doubled 11 times, and is second among Hooks players with 10 home runs.

Singleton was a 2012 Texas League mid- and post-season All-Star.

The Corpus Christi and league leader in home runs is Davis with 16. His 123 total bases and .539 slugging percentage rank second league-wide, his .885 OPS fourth. Davis entered the Astros organization as a 2014 third-round selection from Cal State Fullerton. Davis has matched Singleton's 11 two-base hits, is one off the team RBI lead, and repeats as a mid-season All-Star.

Ferguson signed with Houston two years ago, a 19th-round pick from Belmont. The Hooks' lead-off man bats .292 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 24 runs batted in, 31 walks, and 12 stolen bases. From April 29-May 26, Ferguson hit safely in 23 consecutive games, four off the club record of 27 set in 2006 by Jorge Cortes.

Mayfield, who calls Del Rio home, was a 2013 non-drafted free agent signee. As a senior at Oklahoma, he was MVP of Whataburger Field's Kleberg Bank College Classic. Mayfield's batting average is .281, good for a third-place tie with Davis among team leaders. Mayfield has posted nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, and 14 RBIs.

Over 12 appearances and nine starts, Armenteros owns a team-best 1.76 earned run average. He stands 2-2 with a save and tops Corpus Christi in innings pitched (56 1/3), strikeouts (66), and WHIP (1.03). Armenteros is among the league's top six in ERA, strikeouts, and WHIP, and boasts a .195 batting average against. The Cuban right-hander signed as a non-drafted free agent in September of 2014.

Smith came to the Astros system via a trade with Kansas City for Justin Maxwell at the 2013 deadline. Smith first pitched for the Hooks in 2014 and missed the '15 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. In 12 games and eight starts, he's 2-2 and has collected two saves while posting a 2.33 ERA. The right-hander has walked 15 in 54 innings and struck out 46. Over his last 31 innings and six outings, Smith has permitted one earned run. His season batting average against is .221. Smith ranks among the league's top six pitchers in ERA and WHIP (1.09).

The Royals' 2011 fourth-round choice was a 2014 TL mid-season All-Star.

2017 TEXAS LEAGUE MID-SEASON ALL-STARS

South Squad

Catcher - GARRETT STUBBS, CORPUS CHRISTI; First Baseman - JON SINGLETON, CORPUS CHRISTI; Second Baseman - Max Schrock, Midland; Shortstop - Luis Urias, San Antonio; Third Baseman - J.D. DAVIS, CORPUS CHRISTI; Outfielders - Jose Cardona, Frisco;DREW FERGUSON, CORPUS CHRISTI; Tyler Marincov, Midland; Utility Player - Jose Rondon, San Antonio; Reserve Catcher - Jose Trevino, Frisco; Reserve Infielders - Viosergy Rosa, Midland; Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Frisco; JACK MAYFIELD, CORPUS CHRISTI; Reserve Outfielder - B.J. Boyd, Midland; Pitchers - RH ROGELIO ARMENTEROS, CORPUS CHRISTI; RH Michael Kelly, San Antonio; RH Kyle Finnegan, Midland; LH Yohander Mendez, Frisco; RH Lou Trivino, Midland; RH KYLE SMITH, CORPUS CHRISTI; RH Ariel Jurado, Frisco; RH Collin Wiles, Frisco; RH Trey Wingenter, San Antonio; RH Eric Yardley, San Antonio; RH Cody Palmquist, Frisco; Field Staff - Frisco, led by manager Joe Mikulik.

North Squad

Catcher - Tyler Marlette, Arkansas; First Baseman - Samir Duenez, Northwest Arkansas; Second Baseman - Jack Lopez, Northwest Arkansas; Shortstop - Alex Mejia, Springfield; Third Baseman - Edwin Rios, Tulsa; Outfielders - Chuck Taylor, Arkansas; Oscar Mercado, Springfield; Ian Miller, Arkansas; Utility Player - Michael Ahmed, Tulsa; Reserve Catcher - Paul Hoenecke, Tulsa; Reserve Infielders - Humberto Arteaga, Northwest Arkansas; Matt Beaty, Tulsa; Tim Locastro, Tulsa; Reserve Outfielder - Kyle Garlick, Tulsa; Pitchers - RH Scott Barlow, Tulsa; RH Dakota Hudson, Springfield; RH Matt Pearce, Springfield; RH Jake Newberry, Northwest Arkansas; LH Zac Curtis, Arkansas; LH Sam Selman, Northwest Arkansas; RH Tyler Herb, Arkansas; RH Walker Buehler, Tulsa; RH Corey Copping, Tulsa; RH Peter Tago, Arkansas; RH Jack Flaherty, Springfield; Field Staff - Northwest Arkansas, led by manager Vance Wilson.

