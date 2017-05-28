Two Corpus Christi Hooks Players Retire From Baseball

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Two Corpus Christi Hooks players have announced their retirement.



Outfielder Bobby Boyd and infielder Mot Hyde were placed on the "voluntarily retired" list by the team Sunday.



Boyd was an eighth round pick by the Houston Astros in 2014 out of the University of West Virginia and played parts of two season in Corpus Christi. He last played for Corpus Christi Saturday.



Hyde had been deactivated by the Hooks on May 9th and had been away from the team since. He spent all of the 2016 and 2017 seasons to date with Corpus Christi.



Hyde was involved in an accidental collision in May of 2016 that concussed him. He was injured for eight weeks.



The players can be reinstated to play after 60 days if they choose to do so. It's unclear at this point if they will.

