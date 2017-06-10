Two Hooks Players Activated From Suspension Saturday

SAN ANTONIO (KIII SPORTS) - Two of the Corpus Christi Hooks' impact players, Jon Singleton and Akeem Bostock, were quietly suspended this week. There was no reason given and no announcement, they were only listed as suspended on the team's website.



They were re-activated by the team Saturday.



Singleton has spent the entire season in Double-A after a much discussed demotion from the Major League Astros and Triple-A Fresno.



Bostick was once one of the Astros' top pitching prospects, but has fallen from the overall Top 30 list from MLB.com. He has a 3.72 ERA withc Corpus Christi this season.



The team starts an eight game road trip in San Antonio Saturday.

