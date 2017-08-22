KIII
Close

Whitley Talks Before Hooks Home Debut This Week

The 6'7" San Antonio native talked about skyrocketing up the Astros' system and pitching in his home state for the first time as a pro this week with the Hooks.

Chris Thomasson, KIII 8:36 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Astros' top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley has a giant presence about him. That's due in big part to his six-foot-seven inch frame.
 
The 19-year-old who towers over hitters is set to make his home debut for the Hooks this Thursday night. Last year's first round pick is one of only a handful of former high school pitchers to reach Double-A in just their first full pro season, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke among them. 
 

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories