Whitley Talks Before Hooks Home Debut This Week

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - Astros' top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley has a giant presence about him. That's due in big part to his six-foot-seven inch frame.

The 19-year-old who towers over hitters is set to make his home debut for the Hooks this Thursday night. Last year's first round pick is one of only a handful of former high school pitchers to reach Double-A in just their first full pro season, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke among them.

