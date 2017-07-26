Wolfe's Slam Helps Hooks End Losing Streak

CORPUS CHRISTI (CC HOOKS) - Tyler Wolfe hit a grand slam and Framber Valdez pitched into the seventh inning as Corpus Christi beat San Antonio 11-3 Wednesday night at Whataburger Field before 3,731.

Valdez (4-2) struck out seven over 6 2/3 frames. He permitted two runs, eight hits, and two walks. The 5-foot-11, 216-pound left-hander threw 97 pitches, 62 for strikes.

Ryan Thompson, who secured the final seven outs for Corpus Christi, yielded a Webster Rivas ninth-inning RBI double.

The Hooks ducked an early San Antonio threat. Valdez walked the game’s first hitter, Noah Perio, on four pitches before Ty France singled to right-center. Valdez then induced a double-play ball off the bat of Nick Torres and retired Franmil Reyes, who grounded out.

In the second, Valdez fell behind 3-1 in the count to lead-off man Josh Naylor, who belted a 413-foot shot to left-center for a 1-0 Missions advantage.

Wolfe’s grand slam propelled Corpus Christi (16-17; 50-53) to a 5-1 advantage through two. Eric Lauer began the frame with walks to Jon Singleton and Jamie Ritchie. Dexture McCall’s single loaded the bases for Arturo Michelena, who lined a one-out RBI single into right. Then came Wolfe, who sent a 2-2 offering 402 feet to left.

The Missions (20-13; 61-42) responded by putting up their second run on three hits. Auston Bousfield’s opening double, a Perio infield single, and France’s liner over third pulled the visitors within three.

Singleton’s double plated Drew Ferguson (lead-off single) as the Hooks re-established a four-run bulge. It became five in the fourth, Kyle Tucker’s single plating Wolfe, who’d doubled.

That spelled the end for Lauer (2-2) after seven runs, seven hits, three walks, three strikeouts, and 79 pitches (49). His relief, Cesar Vargas, recorded four strikeouts in 2 1/3 shutout innings.

Keyed by Tucker’s two-RBI double, the Hooks erupted for four eighth-inning runs off Aroni Nina. McCall, Michelena, and Wolfe all singled and scored.

Tucker owns a 13-game hitting streak; Rivas has hit in 11 straight.

Cy Sneed (7-5) draws Thursday’s 7:05 pitching assignment against a to-be-determined Midland starter. The RockHounds are here through Sunday.

Stripes Thirsty Thursday features discounted beer and soda.

© 2017 KIII-TV