World Series Champion Astros Stop Through South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIISPORTS) - World Series champions Chris Devenski and Joe Musgrove along with radio broadcaster Robert Ford made the rounds across South Texas Thursday for the Astros Caravan including a stop at Rockport-Fulton High School.



The relievers talked to the Pirates' students and staff about their recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey. Both players pitched for the Hooks and said it was an honor to return to the area after winning the World Series for all the fans who went through the hardship of Harvey.



Devenski and Musgrove will soon be headed back to work looking for a second straight title as pitchers and catchers report to spring training on February 13th.

