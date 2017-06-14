John Paul II's Jose Trevino Named Texas League All-Star

FRISCO (TEXAS LEAGUE MEDIA) - The Texas League has announced the rosters for the 81st Texas League All-Star Game presented by McAfee, hosted by the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, June 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

LHP Yohander Mendez - one of seven RoughRiders selected to the All-Star team - headlines the list of players selected to the league's annual showcase. The 22-year-old out of Venezuela is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA through his first 12 starts with the Riders this year. Mendez is the Rangers' top-rated pitching prospect according to MLB.com, which also ranks him as the 48th-best prospect in all of baseball.

Mendez is one of three Midseason All-Stars ranked on MLB.com's list of top-100 prospects. Tulsa RHP Walker Buehler (Los Angeles Dodgers) is listed at No. 81 and San Antonio SS Luis Urias (San Diego Padres) is slotted as baseball's 97th-best prospect.

Below is a complete list of Texas League Midseason All-Stars. For a PDF version of the rosters, click here.

NORTH DIVISION

Catcher Tyler Marlette (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)

First base Samir Duenez (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)

Second base Jack Lopez (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)

Shortstop Alex Mejia (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)

Third base Edwin Rios (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)

Outfield Chuck Taylor (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)

Outfield Ian Miller (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)

Outfield Oscar Mercado (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)

Utility Michael Ahmed (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pitcher RHP Scott Barlow (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pitcher RHP Dakota Hudson (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)

Pitcher RHP Matt Pearce (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)

Pitcher RHP Jake Newberry (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)

Pitcher LHP Zac Curtis (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)

Pitcher LHP Sam Selman (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)

Pitcher RHP Tyler Herb (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)

Pitcher RHP Walker Buehler (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pitcher RHP Corey Copping (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)

Pitcher RHP Peter Tago (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)

Pitcher RHP Jack Flaherty (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)

Reserves: Paul Hoenecke (Tulsa/Dodgers), Matt Beaty (Tulsa/Dodgers), Tim Locastro (Tulsa/Dogers), Kyle Garlick (Tulsa/Dodgers), Humberto Arteaga (Northwest Arkansas/Royals)

Coaching staff: Northwest Arkansas (manager: Vance Wilson, hitting coach: Leon Roberts, pitching coach: Steve Luebber, athletic trainer: Masa Koyanagi)

SOUTH DIVISION

Catcher Garrett Stubbs (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)

First base Jon Singleton (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)

Second base Max Schrock (Midland/Oakland Athletics)

Shortstop Luis Urias (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)

Third base J.D. Davis (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)

Outfield Jose Cardona (Frisco/Texas Rangers)

Outfield Drew Ferguson (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)

Outfield Tyler Marincov (Midland/Oakland Athletics)

Utility Jose Rondon (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)

Pitcher RHP Rogeilo Armenteros (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)

Pitcher RHP Michael Kelly (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)

Pitcher RHP Kyle Finnegan (Midland/Oakland Athletics)

Pitcher LHP Yohander Mendez (Frisco/Texas Rangers)

Pitcher RHP Lou Trivino (Midland/Oakland Athletics)

Pitcher RHP Kyle Smith (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)

Pitcher RHP Ariel Jurado (Frisco/Texas Rangers)

Pitcher RHP Collin Wiles (Frisco/Texas Rangers)

Pitcher RHP Trey Wingenter (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)

Pitcher RHP Eric Yardley (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)

Pitcher RHP Cody Palmquist (Frisco/Texas Rangers)

Reserves: Jose Trevino (Frisco/Rangers), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Frisco/Rangers), Viosergy Rosa (Midland/Athletics), B.J. Boyd (Midland/Athletics), Jack Mayfield (Corpus Christi/Astros)

Coaching staff: Frisco (manager: Joe Mikulik, hitting coach: Jason Hart, pitching coach: Brian Shouse, assistant coach: Carlos Maldonado, athletic trainer: Jacob Newburn

The Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) led the league with nine Midseason All-Star selections, highlighted by Buehler and league RBI leader Edwin Rios. Frisco and Corpus Christi each had seven players selected, the most in the South Division.

Texas League All-Star Game festivities on Tuesday, June 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark include:

All-Star Game FanFest presented by Texas Mahindra Dealers and Sephora (gates open 3:30 p.m.)

Celebrity Softball Game presented by SportsRadio 1310/96.7 FM The Ticket (5:15 p.m.)

Texas League All-Star Game presented by McAfee (7:05 p.m.)

Postgame Fireworks presented by Park Place Lexus

