John Paul II's Jose Trevino Named Texas League All-Star

Ian Steele, KIII 6:41 PM. CDT June 14, 2017

FRISCO (TEXAS LEAGUE MEDIA) - The Texas League has announced the rosters for the 81st Texas League All-Star Game presented by McAfee, hosted by the Frisco RoughRiders on Tuesday, June 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark.
 
LHP Yohander Mendez - one of seven RoughRiders selected to the All-Star team - headlines the list of players selected to the league's annual showcase. The 22-year-old out of Venezuela is 4-3 with a 3.36 ERA through his first 12 starts with the Riders this year. Mendez is the Rangers' top-rated pitching prospect according to MLB.com, which also ranks him as the 48th-best prospect in all of baseball.
 
Mendez is one of three Midseason All-Stars ranked on MLB.com's list of top-100 prospects. Tulsa RHP Walker Buehler (Los Angeles Dodgers) is listed at No. 81 and San Antonio SS Luis Urias (San Diego Padres) is slotted as baseball's 97th-best prospect.
 
Below is a complete list of Texas League Midseason All-Stars. For a PDF version of the rosters, click here.
 
NORTH DIVISION
 
Catcher            Tyler Marlette (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)
First base         Samir Duenez (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)
Second base     Jack Lopez (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)
Shortstop         Alex Mejia (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)
Third base       Edwin Rios (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)
Outfield           Chuck Taylor (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)
Outfield           Ian Miller (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)
Outfield           Oscar Mercado (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)
Utility              Michael Ahmed (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)
 
Pitcher             RHP Scott Barlow (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)
Pitcher             RHP Dakota Hudson (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)
Pitcher             RHP Matt Pearce (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)
Pitcher             RHP Jake Newberry (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)
Pitcher             LHP Zac Curtis (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)
Pitcher             LHP Sam Selman (Northwest Arkansas/Kansas City Royals)
Pitcher             RHP Tyler Herb (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)
Pitcher             RHP Walker Buehler (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)
Pitcher             RHP Corey Copping (Tulsa/Los Angeles Dodgers)
Pitcher             RHP Peter Tago (Arkansas/Seattle Mariners)
Pitcher             RHP Jack Flaherty (Springfield/St. Louis Cardinals)
 
Reserves: Paul Hoenecke (Tulsa/Dodgers), Matt Beaty (Tulsa/Dodgers), Tim Locastro (Tulsa/Dogers), Kyle Garlick (Tulsa/Dodgers), Humberto Arteaga (Northwest Arkansas/Royals)
 
Coaching staff: Northwest Arkansas (manager: Vance Wilson, hitting coach: Leon Roberts, pitching coach: Steve Luebber, athletic trainer: Masa Koyanagi)
 
SOUTH DIVISION
 
Catcher            Garrett Stubbs (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)
First base         Jon Singleton (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)
Second base     Max Schrock (Midland/Oakland Athletics)
Shortstop         Luis Urias (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)
Third base       J.D. Davis (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)
Outfield           Jose Cardona (Frisco/Texas Rangers)
Outfield           Drew Ferguson (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)
Outfield           Tyler Marincov (Midland/Oakland Athletics)
Utility              Jose Rondon (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)
 
Pitcher             RHP Rogeilo Armenteros (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)
Pitcher             RHP Michael Kelly (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)
Pitcher             RHP Kyle Finnegan (Midland/Oakland Athletics)
Pitcher             LHP Yohander Mendez (Frisco/Texas Rangers)
Pitcher             RHP Lou Trivino (Midland/Oakland Athletics)
Pitcher             RHP Kyle Smith (Corpus Christi/Houston Astros)
Pitcher             RHP Ariel Jurado (Frisco/Texas Rangers)
Pitcher             RHP Collin Wiles (Frisco/Texas Rangers)
Pitcher             RHP Trey Wingenter (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)
Pitcher             RHP Eric Yardley (San Antonio/San Diego Padres)
Pitcher             RHP Cody Palmquist (Frisco/Texas Rangers)
 
Reserves: Jose Trevino (Frisco/Rangers), Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Frisco/Rangers), Viosergy Rosa (Midland/Athletics), B.J. Boyd (Midland/Athletics), Jack Mayfield (Corpus Christi/Astros)
 
Coaching staff: Frisco (manager: Joe Mikulik, hitting coach: Jason Hart, pitching coach: Brian Shouse, assistant coach: Carlos Maldonado, athletic trainer: Jacob Newburn
 
The Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) led the league with nine Midseason All-Star selections, highlighted by Buehler and league RBI leader Edwin Rios. Frisco and Corpus Christi each had seven players selected, the most in the South Division.
 
Texas League All-Star Game festivities on Tuesday, June 27 at Dr Pepper Ballpark include:
 
All-Star Game FanFest presented by Texas Mahindra Dealers and Sephora (gates open 3:30 p.m.)
Celebrity Softball Game presented by SportsRadio 1310/96.7 FM The Ticket (5:15 p.m.)
Texas League All-Star Game presented by McAfee (7:05 p.m.)
Postgame Fireworks presented by Park Place Lexus
Tickets for the Texas League All-Star Game presented by McAfee are available at RidersBaseball.com, (972) 731-9200 and the RoughRiders Ticket Office. 
 
About the RoughRiders
 
The Frisco RoughRiders are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play their games at beautiful Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. The team was founded in 2003 and has finished first among all Double-A franchises in attendance in each of the last 12 seasons (2005-2016). In August 2014, the RoughRiders were purchased by an ownership group led by Chuck Greenberg. The new ownership group, together with the city of Frisco, has spearheaded numerous major franchise improvements over the past two seasons, investing more than $8 million in a wide array of facility upgrades and improvements, including a new state-of-the-art HD video board, sound system, Bull Moose Saloon, InTouch Grille, Riders Outpost Team Store, and the newest and biggest creation, the 174-foot Choctaw Lazy River. The upgrades made prior to the 2015 season earned the Riders and the City of Frisco "Best Ballpark Renovation" of 2015 by Ballpark Digest. The same publication also honored the Choctaw Lazy River as the best ballpark improvement over $1 million for the 2016 season. More than 130 former RoughRiders players have gone on to play Major League Baseball, including All-Stars Chris Davis, Adrian Gonzalez, Ian Kinsler, and Nelson Cruz, as well as current Rangers stars Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor, and Nomar Mazara. For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders and Dr Pepper Ballpark, please visit RidersBaseball.com or contact Art Garcia at AGarcia@RidersBaseball.com or Ryan Rouillard at RRouillard@RidersBaseball.com.

