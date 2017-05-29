Beeville Jones' Clutch Gene Sets Up State Run

BEEVILLE (KIII SPORTS) - Beeville's softball team has been clutch in their playoff run.

They've won three straight games in extra innings, two of them on walk-off home runs.



The other came off the bat of freshman Makayla Mendez, who hit in the go-ahead run in game two of the Region Final against Rio Hondo to officially send her team to state.



"I felt really good," Mendez told 3Sports after her game-winning hit.



"I felt like I was going to come through for my team, and I knew I was going to do it in this game. I didn't do it last game, I knew I was going to do it this game."



"They come through for each other," head coach Alan Burkett said.



"They don't know how to stop. They just keep going all the way."



"We have a lot of heart and dedication to the sport," senior Allison Gonzales said.



"When we're down, our backs are against the wall, we come through for each other. Our heart comes out. We love the sport so much that we'll do anything. We'll sacrifice anything for us to go where we need to go."



The Lady Trojans play Krum in the state semifinals, Thursday at 9am at McCombs Field at the University of Texas at Austin.





